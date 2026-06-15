Trump’s Patience Is Running Out: Trump to Netanyahu: Fight Iran Alone

A Growing Rift Behind Closed Doors

🇺🇸🇮🇱 The U.S. stopped intercepting Iranian missiles headed for Israel, and almost no one noticed.

Former U.S. Army officer David Pyne says that silence was a message.

“Trump to Netanyahu, that he was not at all happy. He did not authorize the bombing of Beirut, which caused Iran to strike them.”

If Israel wants a war with Iran, it may have to fight it alone.

The fact is that Trump is getting tired of Netanyahu. He wants to get out of the war, but it is Netanyahu who wants to continue it. Gulf economies are hurting as oil blockades disrupt trade routes and materials struggle to move through the region, but Israel does not care. It is all about them.

Trump, who turns 80 today, reportedly claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has “no fucking judgment,” according to Axios reporter Barak Ravid, who shared parts of his Sunday conversation with the President on X.

Ravid also claimed that President Trump told him:

“Why did Bibi have to do a fucking attack? I was so pissed off. I let him know. He has no fucking judgment. I let him know that.”

‼️ When Support Turns Into Liability

It is a U.S. president realizing that Israel does not only ask for support.

Israel drags Washington into the fire, then leaves it to explain the flames to the world.

Without American support, Israel cannot fight at its current scale. The fighter jets, tanks, Caterpillar equipment, ammunition, missiles, and intelligence support come overwhelmingly from the United States. Every bomb and drone Israel drops is tied to American military backing.

Israel is so dependent on America that if America cut Israel loose, the Iranians and Hezbollah will crush Israel. Israel knows this, and that is why they have AIPAC and the Israel lobby spending millions to bribe and influence over 80% of U.S. politicians to do their bidding for them. AIPAC and other pro-Israel lobbying groups pour enormous amounts of money into elections, political campaigns, and policy advocacy to ensure continued American military, financial, diplomatic, and intelligence support for Israel.

‼️ The Quiet Integration Few Americans Are Watching

Now Netanyahu is working with pro-Israel U.S. politicians to push bills such as Section 224, which would fuse military cooperation through Title 10 authorities.

The parallel Section 622, emerging from Senator Tom Cotton’s intelligence committee, would expand intelligence cooperation through Title 50 authorities.

The merger between the U.S. and Israel has a third piece that almost nobody is talking about. While Section 224 fuses the militaries, Section 622 moves to fuse the intelligence services.

Buried in a 192-page intelligence authorization bill from Senator Tom Cotton, Section 622 would legally require the president to “expand and enhance intelligence sharing” with Israel across nearly every topic of intelligence interest in the Middle East.

It would prohibit any reduction in that sharing except for a “specific and identifiable national security concern,” then force a detailed report to Congress within 15 days justifying it.

‼️ Read that mechanism again carefully.

It strips the president of the ability to limit what America tells Israel, then makes any attempt to do so a political fight that the Israel lobby can frame as being “against Israel’s security.”

It welds the intelligence spigot open by law.

The Three-Part Integration Plan

Now stack the three pieces moving through Congress at once:

The Stutzman resolution phases out visible aid.

Section 224 integrates the militaries.

Section 622 mandates intelligence sharing.

Each one is less publicly accountable than the last.

Aid is a line item voters can see.

Intelligence liaison happens in the dark, where no price tag ever appears.

Moving the Alliance Beyond Public Scrutiny

The strategy is to move the relationship out of public view precisely as public support collapses

And the timing is the most scandalous part.

The Pentagon just rated Israel a “critical” espionage threat. It has reportedly classified Israel as a significant counterintelligence concern, while Congress is simultaneously considering measures that would deepen military and intelligence coordination between the two countries.

Congress’s response to all of it is to legally mandate that America share more secrets with the country its own spy agencies say is robbing it.

According to critics interpretation, the result would be unprecedented military and intelligence integration between the United States and Israel.

The U.S. military melts into Israel’s.

The CIA melts into Mossad.

And it all happens within the span of a few months.

Aguilar argues that once these structures are established, they never disappear.

Critics argue this defense initiative shrink after it is created, and claims Section 224 would even establish a permanent Israeli “executive agent” inside the Pentagon with senior-level status.

A Double Standard?

Here is what many Americans find troubling.

Wiring a foreign power this deeply into the core of U.S. military and intelligence institutions would provoke outrage if that country were Russia or China.

Do it for Israel, critics argue, and it moves through committee hearings with little public scrutiny and almost no national debate.

‼️ Trump’s Warning to Netanyahu

Remember when Netanyahu first attacked Beirut.

Trump reportedly issued a blunt warning:

“If you go back to war with Iran, you might find yourself fighting alone.”

He reportedly described Netanyahu’s actions as reckless and “crazy.”

“Be Very Careful”

PRESIDENT TRUMP’S MESSAGE TO NETANYAHU:

“Be very careful. You may soon be left to fight Iran alone.”

The Political Shift Beneath the Surface

Trump may not be the last American politician to support Israel, but public opinion in the United States is clearly changing. Many Americans are becoming increasingly frustrated with unconditional support for Israel, another development is raising alarm among critics. More people favor Palestinians than Israel.

The growing debate reflects a widening gap between ordinary citizens and political elites. Many Americans are increasingly questioning endless involvement in Middle Eastern conflicts and the policy of unconditional support for Israel.

Whether that shift eventually changes U.S. foreign policy remains to be seen, but it signals a broader frustration with a political establishment that many voters believe is pursuing policies disconnected from public concerns and priorities.

‼️ 🇮🇷🇱🇧🇺🇸 BREAKING: The Diplomatic Off-Ramp: Iran Pauses Retaliation as Peace Talks Advance

Trump offered full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon + immediate lifting of the blockade.

Fars News reports Iran halted its planned retaliatory strike in response.

The deal momentum is accelerating!

Iran called off its planned retaliatory strike on Israel after Trump urged restraint.

Tehran debated hitting back to restore deterrence, but ultimately backed down, fearing it would play into Israel’s hands and torpedo the ongoing U.S. talks.

Trump’s pressure just prevented another round of escalation.

Iran called off its planned retaliatory strike on Israel after Trump urged restraint.

Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif just announced that the US-Iran peace deal has been reached.

Immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.

Official signing ceremony is set on June 19, Switzerland. Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey credited as key mediators