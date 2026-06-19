Trump’s Patience Runs Out: Israel’s Lifeline Warned Not to Bite the Hand That Shields It

____



🚨 WOW! JD Vance is DIRECTLY calling out Israeli cabinet members for their personal attacks on President Trump





“Donald J. Trump is the ONLY head of state in the ENTIRE WORLD who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time, and he happens to be the head of state of the world superpower.





If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have ANYWHERE left in the entire world.”





“The other thing that I would say is that over the last 3 months, TWO-THIRDS of the defensive weapons that have protected your homeland have been built by AMERICAN HANDS and paid for by AMERICAN TAX DOLLARS.





___



⭕️ JD Vance’s message to Israel:



“You’re a country of 9 million people. You can’t just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem that you have.”





Noting that significant segments of the Israeli population and political system are anxious about the deal, Vance said it is inconceivable that the United States would release sanctions on Iran if Iran continues to fund Hezbollah.





He characterized the criticism from some in the Israeli government as a “freakout” stemming from mistrust, while saying that the United States has been an “incredible partner” to Israel and has earned trust, and that this deal is in the best interest of the entire region.





The problem for Israel is not Donald J. Trump, and anybody in Israel who thinks their biggest problem is the President of the United States needs to WAKE UP and smell the reality of the situation that country is in.

____





Watch as the VP warn Israel Ben Givir and Smothruch should stop criticizing Trump



https://x.com/nicksortor/status/2067642712560689401?s=46



There is something going on, and Israel’s leadership should tread very carefully.





They have strong support in Congress, but Trump is not Obama. Trump is arguably one of the most pro-Israel presidents in American history, and few presidents have provided the level of political, diplomatic, and military support that he has.





Right now, however, America is at a crossroads. The priority is stabilizing global markets, lowering energy prices, and focusing inward on American interests. That was the core of Trump’s campaign message. Yet he allowed himself to be drawn into a confrontation with Iran alongside Netanyahu’s government. The effort failed to achieve its stated objective of overthrowing the Iranian regime, and now Iran is exerting pressure on maritime trade routes, contributing to global economic uncertainty and rising prices.





Why Trump decided to go along with Netanyahu remains a mystery to many observers.



What is clear is that Israel’s leadership should proceed with caution. They cannot afford to bite the hand that feeds them. Publicly attacking the only major ally that continues to provide unwavering military, diplomatic, and financial support is a risky strategy. Alliances are built on shared interests, but they also require political reality and restraint.