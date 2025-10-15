Truth on Maize Export to Malawi- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Truth on Maize Export to Malawi- Verified
Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;
Malawi says Maize Export from Zambia was organised and finalised by President Lazarus Mcarthy Chakwera
Officials from Malawi have expressed surprise that President Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia will export 200,000 metric tonnes to Malawi following a phone-call request from newly elected President, Peter Mutharika.
Whilst in Livingstone, President Hichilema stated that following a request from Malawian President Arthur Peter Mutharika, Zambia will export approximately 200,000 metric tons of maize to Malawi.
However records show that this request was made snd finalised by the former president Chakwera who met President Hichilema of Zambia during the Kulamba ceremony, where he made the maize request.
President Hichilema immediately dispatched the Minister of Agriculture, Reuben Mtolo Phiri who met the then Minister of Agriculture in Malawi (Hon Sam Kawale) to arrange this. Kawale then met Ambassador Panji Kaunda a day later to begin arranging logistics of the dispatch.
On 15th September 2025, Hon. Mtolo Phiri flew to Lilongwe with a delegation comprising officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to finalize the arrangements.
Mtolo Phiri assured the Malawian government that he had instructions that the maize purchase and eventual export must be completed before the elections.
Malawi was proceeding to hold general election on 16th September 2025.
Below are the photos of the meeting they had with Zambian Minister of Agriculture, where they arranged importation of maize into Malawi just before elections.
The bottom line is APM has implemented what was initiated by Chakwera for the sake of Malawians.
Verified.
