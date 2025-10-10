The Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Félix Tshisekedi has publicly urged Rwandan President Paul Kagame to end Rwanda’s alleged support for the M23 rebel group.





Speaking at the EU’s Global Gateway Forum in Belgium, Tshisekedi departed from his prepared remarks to call on Kagame to “give the order to the M23 troops your country supports,” warning that the violence “has already killed enough people.”





He described the moment as a turning point, saying, “History will be our judge.” Kagame, who was in the audience, did not immediately respond.





The rare public appeal, delivered before global leaders and amplified on social media, raises diplomatic pressure over the protracted conflict that has displaced millions in eastern DRC.



