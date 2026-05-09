Turkey voices concern over Iran attacks on Erbil

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed concern over attacks on Erbil and other parts of Iraqi territory during the Iran war, saying Ankara does not want the conflict to spread to other countries in the region.

Erdogan made the remarks during a meeting in Istanbul with Masrour Barzani, prime minister of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government, according to Turkey’s Communications Directorate.

Erbil and bases of Iranian Kurdish opposition parties in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region have been repeatedly targeted by missile and drone attacks by the Islamic Republic since the start of the war between Iran and the United States and Israel.

Erdogan said Turkey would continue its solidarity with the KRG during the current period. The two sides also discussed developments in Iraq, regional stability, trade, transportation and energy cooperation.