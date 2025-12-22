Two People Questioned in DJ Warras Murder as Gauteng Police Step Up Investigation

Two People Questioned as Gauteng Police Intensify Probe Into DJ Warras Murder

Gauteng police have taken two individuals in for questioning as investigations intensify into the killing of broadcaster and DJ Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock, who was shot dead in central Johannesburg earlier this month.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said the questioning forms part of ongoing efforts to identify and arrest those responsible for the high-profile murder.

Police Confirm Questioning, No Arrests Yet

Speaking to the media on Monday, SAPS spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed that detectives are questioning two people in connection with the case.

“We can confirm that Gauteng police, led by Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, have taken in two people for questioning.

We have not yet arrested anyone. The questioning is taking place this morning, after which detectives will determine whether arrests will follow,” Mathe said.

She praised the provincial team for accelerating investigations under intense public pressure, saying additional resources had been mobilised to advance the case.

Suspect Previously Identified

The latest development follows an announcement by National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, who said on Friday, 19 December 2025, that investigators had identified a suspect.

Masemola told media during Safer Festive Season operations in Pretoria that an arrest was expected before Monday, 22 December 2025.

Broad-Daylight Shooting Shocks Johannesburg

Stock was shot and killed in what police believe was a targeted hit in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday, 16 December 2025. The killing occurred in broad daylight, drawing widespread condemnation and renewed concerns about violent crime in the city centre.

The popular DJ, broadcaster and television personality had reportedly received multiple threats prior to his death.

Threats and Protection Orders Before Killing

According to information provided by police, Stock had obtained several protection orders after being threatened by various individuals.

The threats are believed to be linked to his work through a security company involved in inspecting illegally occupied, or “hijacked,” buildings — a sector often associated with organised criminal activity.