TWO SOCIALIST PARTY PARLIAMENTARY CANDIDATES WITHDRAW FROM AUGUST ELECTION RACE AND RESIGN FROM THE PARTY





Socialist Party Candidates for Lukashya and Lusaka Central Constituencies have withdrawn from contesting the August 13 General Elections.





The candidates in question are Martin Mulenga and Sonile Hamawa for Lukashya and Lusaka Central, respectively.





The duo has since resigned from the party and written to the Electoral Commission of Zambia notifying them about this development.





Speaking to KBN TV NEWS, Mr Mulenga said that the Socialist Party is not yet ready for this year’s election.





He says there is need to forgo individual interests and join forces with other groupings that will be able to serve the Zambian people better.





Mr Mulenga has since ruled out the possibility of joining the UPND.



He says Zambian politics is currently about alliances because there is no single party that can manage to win presidential elections.





And Ms Hamawa has thanked the Socialist Party leadership for the opportunity granted to her to contest the Lusaka Central seat.