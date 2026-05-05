Two U.S. Air Force Tanker Aircraft Declare In-Flight Emergencies Over Persian Gulf Within Hours of Each Other





Two U.S. Air Force aerial refueling tankers declared in-flight emergencies over the Persian Gulf on Tuesday, May 5, in what appears to be two separate and unrelated incidents occurring within hours of each other.





The first involved a Boeing KC-135R Stratotanker, which transmitted a 7700 emergency squawk code over the Arabian Gulf near Iran. Flight tracking data showed the aircraft circling before beginning a descent toward Qatar. The KC-135 ultimately landed safely at Al Udeid Air Base.





Before the situation with the first aircraft had fully settled, a second tanker a KC-46A Pegasus, reportedly tail number 18-46048 also squawked 7700 over the Persian Gulf. Rescue helicopters were launched from Al Udeid in response as the aircraft was tracked descending toward the base. Its final status at the time of publication remains unconfirmed.





Both aircraft had been operating in a region where U.S. military air activity has remained elevated amid ongoing tensions. No official statement has been released by U.S. Air Force or CENTCOM, and no hostile action has been confirmed in connection with either incident.





This is a developing story. Updates will follow as verified information becomes available.



Source: JFeed, Gulf News, NewsBytesApp



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