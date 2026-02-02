Tyla beats Davido, Burna Boy and Ayra Starr to win Best African Music Performance at the GRAMMYs

South African singer, Tyla, has emerged winner of the Best African Music Performance category at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, edging out top African stars including Davido, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, and Eddy Kenzo.

Tyla clinched the prestigious award with her song “Push 2 Start,” sealing a major career milestone and further cementing her status as one of Africa’s fastest-rising global music stars.

The category featured a highly competitive lineup of nominees. Davido was nominated with “With You” featuring Omah Lay, Burna Boy earned a nod for “Love,” Ayra Starr received recognition for “Gimme Dat” featuring Wizkid, while Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin were nominated for “Hope & Love.”

This victory for Tyla also makes her a two-time Grammy winner, having previously won one at the last Grammy Awards.