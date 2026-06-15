The U.S. and Iran have agreed to a peace deal, bringing an end to months of fighting that has sparked devastation across the region and upended the global economy since the conflict began in late February, U.S. and Pakistani officials announced on Sunday.





The agreement, brokered after weeks of halting negotiations in Pakistan and then Qatar, will see a permanent ceasefire implemented as well as the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Both sides will now enter talks to iron out the details of the agreement and move forward on longer-term issues, including key questions such as uranium enrichment and sanctions.





“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday, which is his 80th birthday.





“Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”



Moments earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telegraphed a similar message.





“Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED,” Sharif wrote on X. “Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.”





He wrote that the signing ceremony would take place in Switzerland on June 19.



“With the agreement now in place, mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week,” Sharif added. “These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony.”





Also on Sunday, Iranian state television reported that Iran “forced” the U.S. to accept a peace deal, and that traffic through the Persian Gulf will now be regulated by Iran and Oman, according to Reuters.