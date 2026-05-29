U.S. And Iran Near 60-Day Ceasefire Deal As Hormuz Conditions Emerge



A proposed 60-day ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran is reportedly now awaiting final approval, after negotiators from both sides reached a preliminary Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at extending the current pause in hostilities and opening the door for broader nuclear negotiations.





According to sources familiar with the talks, U.S. Vice President JD Vance stated that discussions have made significant progress and are “very close” to a formal agreement. However, the final decision now reportedly rests with President Donald Trump.





Key terms of the proposed deal reportedly include Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz and removing naval mines placed in the area within 30 days, without imposing transit fees on international vessels.





In exchange, the United States would ease its naval blockade targeting Iranian ports and may consider releasing frozen Iranian assets held abroad.





The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most strategically important maritime chokepoints, making any agreement tied to the waterway critical for global energy markets and regional stability.

An abnormal situation continues to evolve across the Middle East as diplomatic efforts race against the risk of wider conflict.