U.S. bases hit across 7 countries as Iran escalates strikes. pressure builds on Washington





The war entering its second month is placing heavy strain on U.S. forces in the Middle East, with reports indicating over 13 American bases across seven countries have been repeatedly targeted by Iranian missiles and drones





A major incident on March 27 at Prince Sultan Air Base left multiple U.S. troops injured and caused significant damage to military assets





Strategically, the reported destruction of a Boeing E-3 Sentry (AWACS) marks a critical blow, alongside damage to F-35 aircraft and the loss of several F-15E fighters—raising concerns about the limits of U.S. air defenses under sustained attacks





With more than 50,000 troops deployed across the region, confirmed casualties are increasing, placing growing pressure on Donald Trump





Washington now faces a critical choice: escalate into a full ground war to decisively strike Iran, or endure a prolonged conflict where high-value assets remain under constant threat