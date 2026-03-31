U.S. eyes special forces infiltration ahead of potential ground assault on Kharg Island



Reports suggest the United States may deploy elite special operations forces to conduct underwater infiltration missions as a precursor to a possible amphibious landing on Iran’s strategic Kharg Island





Such an operation would likely aim to secure critical oil infrastructure and disrupt Iran’s export capacity, marking a significant shift from air and naval operations toward direct ground engagement





If confirmed, this would signal a major escalation moving the conflict into a high-risk phase of covert entry followed by overt military action