U.S. Forces Engage Iranian Threats in Strait of Hormuz, Destroy Six Boats and Intercept Missiles





U.S. forces operating in the Strait of Hormuz have destroyed six Iranian small attack boats and intercepted multiple missiles and drones during a recent security operation aimed at protecting commercial shipping routes.





According to U.S. Central Command, the engagement occurred after Iranian-linked assets moved toward U.S.-protected vessels. American naval and air assets responded, neutralizing the threats before they could reach their targets. The operation forms part of a broader effort to maintain freedom of navigation through one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.





CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper stated that U.S. forces remain prepared to defend their assets and regional shipping, adding that Iranian units have been “strongly advised” to stay clear of American operations in the area.





Iranian officials, however, have disputed aspects of the U.S. account, denying losses and offering a different version of events. As with many incidents in the region, details remain contested.





Source: Reuters, Business Insider, The Wall Street Journal (based on U.S. Central Command statements)