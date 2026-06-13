U.S. Government Warns Foreign Influencers Against Monetizing 2026 World Cup Content

By ZR Reporter



The United States government has issued a strict advisory to foreign social media influencers planning to cover the 2026 FIFA World Cup, warning that creating content for financial gain while on a tourist visa could be classified as unauthorized employment.





U.S. authorities have clarified that the B-2 tourist visa commonly used by international travelers is intended strictly for leisure, family visits, or medical purposes. The government stated that any influencer entering the country with the primary intent of generating income from content produced on U.S. soil without proper work authorization is in violation of their visa status.





Officials cautioned that those found to be engaged in such activities risk severe consequences, including the immediate cancellation of their visas, deportation, and potential future travel bans. The warning serves as a significant shift in oversight for the digital creator economy, with border agencies signaling increased scrutiny at airports and border crossings for individuals whose travel appears focused on commercial content production.





Immigration experts suggest that creators seeking to conduct professional work or brand collaborations while in the country should explore appropriate legal pathways, such as the O-1 visa, to avoid legal jeopardy. While some creators may argue their income is derived from international sources, the U.S. government maintains a firm stance on protecting its labor interests and ensuring that non-citizens adhere to the conditions of their entry.





As the tournament progresses across the United States, foreign digital creators are being urged to exercise caution and ensure their activities remain within the legal bounds of their travel documentation.



© Zambe Reports | June 13, 2026