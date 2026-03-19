Breaking News : U.S. Intelligence Warns Pakistan’s Missile Program Could Evolve Into ICBM Capability

The United States intelligence community has raised fresh concerns over Pakistan’s advancing ballistic missile program, warning that it could potentially evolve into intercontinental ballistic missile capabilities in the future. According to the 2026 Annual Threat Assessment, Pakistan is continuing to develop longer-range delivery systems, which may eventually extend beyond its traditional regional deterrence posture.

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard stated that Pakistan’s ongoing missile developments “potentially could include” systems capable of reaching intercontinental ranges. While no confirmation has been given that Pakistan currently possesses operational ICBMs, the assessment highlights a trajectory that is being closely monitored by U.S. defense and intelligence agencies.

The report places Pakistan among a group of countries investing in advanced missile technologies, emphasizing concerns over future strategic reach rather than present-day deployment. Analysts note that Pakistan’s current arsenal remains focused on regional deterrence, particularly within South Asia, but continued advancements in range, propulsion, and payload capacity could shift that balance over time.

Despite the warning, officials have not indicated any immediate threat to the U.S. homeland, underscoring that the concern is based on potential future capability rather than confirmed operational systems.

Source: U.S. Annual Threat Assessment 2026, statements by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, reporting by Reuters and Economic Times