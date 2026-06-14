U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 crashes during training flight in Washington



An F/A-18 Hornet assigned to the U.S. Marine Corps crashed during a routine training mission near Rimrock Lake in Yakima County, Washington, on June 13.





The pilot successfully ejected from the aircraft and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. No fatalities have been reported.





Authorities said the crash also sparked a small wildfire in the nearby Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, prompting a response from local firefighters and aerial firefighting crews. Campers in the surrounding area were evacuated as a precaution.





The aircraft belonged to Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, based at MCAS Miramar in California.



An official aviation mishap investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the crash.



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