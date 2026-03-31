U.S. military plans “large underground facility” beneath new White House ballroom





Donald Trump revealed that the U.S. military is constructing a large underground structure beneath the new White House ballroom, with work progressing ahead of schedule





He stated the facility will be part of a broader project, while the ballroom itself may serve as a cover or support space for what is being built below—though no further details were disclosed





The ambitious expansion, now reportedly reaching $400 million in funding, is raising questions about its true purpose as secrecy continues to surround the underground development