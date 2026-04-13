U.S. Navy Destroyers Blast Iranian Drone in Bold Strait of Hormuz Showdown



American warships just sent a clear message to Tehran: We will not be bullied out of vital waters.





On April 11, 2026, the guided-missile destroyers USS Frank E. Petersen and USS Michael Murphy successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz—the first U.S. warships to do so since Iran’s escalation in February. Their mission: prepare to clear deadly sea mines illegally planted by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard that have choked off 20 percent of the world’s oil supply.





As the ships pushed through, an Iranian drone closed in on them. U.S. forces took no chances and shot it down in self-defense, officials confirmed to major outlets including the New York Times. The destroyers completed their transit into the Arabian Gulf and are now laying the groundwork for full mine-clearing operations with underwater drones joining the fight soon.





Iran, true to form, is spinning fairy tales. Tehran claims the ships turned tail after a warning, denies the transit ever happened, and vows a “firm and forceful response” to any future moves. Their state media and IRGC mouthpieces are in full denial mode, pretending they still control the strait.





This is not complicated. Iran laid the mines to strangle global energy markets and flex its muscle. The U.S. Navy responded by sailing straight in, protecting freedom of navigation, and swatting down the threat like the paper tiger it was.