U.S. Navy Warns Current Budget May Not Be Enough for Middle East Operations



The U.S. Navy has warned that its current budget may be insufficient to sustain ongoing military operations in the Middle East, raising concerns about growing pressure on American naval forces.





Admiral Darryl Caudle stated that the Navy’s proposed 2026 budget does not include funding for a potential war scenario involving Iran.





According to the admiral, the Navy is now being forced to cut spending and conserve resources in other operational areas in order to maintain enough funding and readiness for possible combat requirements in the region.





The warning highlights the increasing financial strain facing the U.S. military as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise.