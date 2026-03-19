U.S. Pushes Syria to Deploy Troops into Eastern Lebanon Aiming to Disarm Hezbollah





Reuters, citing diplomatic and intelligence sources, reports that the United States is engaged in quiet negotiations to encourage Syria to consider deploying military forces into eastern Lebanon to assist in disarming Hezbollah, the Iran-backed group.





According to details of the proposal, Washington has effectively given Syria a “green light” to conduct cross-border operations targeting Hezbollah positions in the Bekaa Valley, a key strategic region.





However, the Syrian government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa is reportedly hesitant, fearing that entering the Lebanese battlefield could drag Syria into a full-scale conflict and potentially trigger missile retaliation from Iran.





The development highlights growing regional complexity, as major powers explore indirect strategies to counter Hezbollah’s influence.