U.S. Talking With ‘Multiple Countries’ About Taking In Afghan Nationals, Including DR Congo

Rubio: U.S. Talking With ‘Multiple Countries’ About Taking In Afghan Nationals, Including Congo

The U.S. is talking with “multiple countries” about taking in Afghan nationals who helped U.S. troops combat the Taliban, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Secretary of State Marco Rubio testified Wednesday.

“That was just one country that expressed interest,” he told the House Foreign Affairs Committee. His response followed pushback from some Democratic lawmakers due to the African country facing humanitarian crises.

“We want them to go to a place that’s not Afghanistan, that they choose to want to go to, and that are welcoming of them, and we are actively engaging countries around the world,” he said.

Rubio pointed to an executive order signed by President Donald Trump for preventing Afghan refugees, including military allies, from entering the U.S.

The Afghan allies, including translators, guides and former members of the Afghan military, had been promised a safe haven in the U.S. for their service. Many are being held in limbo on a former U.S. military base in Qatar, however.