UAE official accuses Iran-backed Iraqi militias of targeting Barakah nuclear plant

UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash Anwar Gargash accused Iran-backed militias in Iraq of targeting the Barakah nuclear power plant, calling it a dangerous sign of the threat facing the region.

Gargash said the alleged targeting of the peaceful nuclear energy facility reflected “the absence of the national state” and clear violations of international law.

He compared the alleged threat to what he called the “hijacking and piracy” of the Strait of Hormuz, saying both endangered the global economy and the international order.

“From Hormuz to Barakah, the threat goes beyond the Persian Gulf to the entire international order,” Gargash wrote on X, accusing Iran-aligned actors of using chaos and coercion to preserve their position.