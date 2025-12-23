UGANDA: Dismissed Prisons Officer Joins Bobi Wine on Campaign Trail

Barely a day after his dismissal from the Uganda Prisons Service, former prisons officer Lawrence Ampe has announced that he will join the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, on the campaign trail.

Bobi Wine, who has been campaigning in the Teso sub-region since Tuesday, is scheduled to hold rallies in Ngora District on Saturday before proceeding to Bukedea District.

Ampe confirmed on Friday that he will be in Ngora to actively campaign for the opposition leader.

“Tomorrow (Saturday), I will be in Ngora to officially campaign for Kyagulanyi’s presidential bid and urge my friends in the Etesot community to vote wisely, choosing leaders who prioritize our region’s development and Uganda’s progress,” Ampe posted on X.

“As a concerned citizen, I’m excited to rally support for a candidate who embodies the values of integrity, justice, and people-centered governance. Let’s unite for a brighter future,” he added.

Ampe was dismissed from the Uganda Prisons Service after publicly expressing support for Bobi Wine and criticizing senior government officials over alleged corruption, human rights abuses, and mistreatment of lower-ranking prison officers.

Following his dismissal, Ampe described his removal from service as part of what he termed a broader struggle for “national liberation,” urging Ugandans to remain committed to political change even at personal cost.

However, the former officer has also raised fears over his personal safety, warning that he could be abducted by security operatives under the guise of a lawful arrest.

“I want to state that any lawful arrest related to my acts of liberation won’t distress me. However, I’m aware that they might abduct me under the guise of arrest, as they’ve done before,” Ampe wrote in a social media post on Saturday morning.

Despite these concerns, Ampe struck a defiant tone, insisting that intimidation would not silence him.

“Let it be known that such actions won’t deter me from fighting for what’s right. I’m prepared for whatever comes next. My resolve remains unbroken,” he added.

Under Ugandan law, serving members of the armed and uniformed forces are prohibited from engaging in partisan political activity. Security personnel are required to remain politically neutral while in service.

Ampe’s dismissal and subsequent political activism have renewed debate over alleged double standards in the enforcement of these regulations. Critics argue that while opposition-leaning officers face sanctions, several members of the security forces have publicly campaigned for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and President Yoweri Museveni without facing disciplinary action.

Bobi Wine is expected to continue his Teso sub-region campaign with rallies in Ngora and Bukedea districts on Saturday.