UGANDA: Starlink Imports to be Cleared by Yoweri Museven’s Gen Muhoozi

Uganda has imposed immediate restrictions on the importation and customs clearance of Starlink satellite internet equipment and related communication devices, according to an internal memorandum issued by the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

In a notice dated Dec. 19 and addressed to all customs staff, URA’s Customs and Clearance Directorate said any shipment of Starlink technology, communication gadgets or associated components must now be accompanied by a clearance or authorisation letter from the Chief of Defence Forces of the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF).

“This communication serves to officially notify staff about the immediate restriction on the importation and customs clearance of Starlink technology gadgets, communication equipment and associated components,” the memorandum said, adding that the directive takes effect immediately.

The memo, signed by a senior customs official, did not provide reasons for the restriction, but the requirement for military authorisation underscores growing government scrutiny over satellite-based communications infrastructure, which operates largely outside traditional terrestrial telecom networks.

The move comes against the backdrop of earlier public support by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for engagement with Starlink, the low-Earth orbit satellite broadband service operated by SpaceX.

Museveni previously said he had held discussions with Starlink representatives on expanding affordable internet access across Uganda, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

“I had a productive meeting with Starlink representatives, Ben MacWilliams and Brandi Oliver, brought to me by Ambassador Adonia and Ambassador Popp. I appreciate their commitment to providing low-cost internet in hard-to-reach areas and establishing a presence in Uganda. They are welcome,” Museveni said at the time.

Starlink has attracted interest across Africa for its ability to deliver high-speed internet in areas poorly served by fibre and mobile networks.

According to international telecommunications estimates, about 40% of Africa’s population is now online, up from below 30% five years ago, though access remains uneven between urban and rural communities.

In Uganda, internet penetration is estimated at between 27% and 30% of the population, with high data costs and limited infrastructure constraining usage outside major towns. Satellite internet services have been viewed by policymakers and businesses as a potential solution for schools, health centres and enterprises in remote districts.

Starlink services are already operational or licensed in several African countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, Mozambique, Zambia, Malawi and the Democratic Republic of Congo, though regulatory and security frameworks differ widely across the continent.

Uganda’s telecommunications sector is regulated by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), which requires all internet service providers to obtain authorisation before offering services.

Starlink has not officially launched commercial operations in Uganda, but equipment has in recent years been imported by private users and resellers.

The restriction could temporarily slow adoption of satellite broadband solutions as government agencies align security, licensing and regulatory requirements, reflecting a broader regional trend toward tighter oversight of emerging communications technologies.

URA said customs officers are expected to strictly enforce the new guidance, signalling heightened coordination between revenue authorities and security agencies on technology imports.