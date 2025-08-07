A UK-based Nigerian man has deported his recently wedded wife back to Nigeria after she abused him and reported him to the police.

According to the story shared online by a social media user, the Nigerian man, after staying in the UK for years decided to go back home and get married.

After successfully finding a wife and finalizing the marriage rites, he brought his wife along with him to the UK so they both can start a life together.

According to the narrator, the wife was not happy when she arrived at the UK and found out that her husband is not doing a white collar job as she presumed. Instead, the man was a caretaker.

The girl criticized the job of her new husband and even called it a “dirty job.” She started abusing and threatening him with the police, capitalizing on the UK women’s empowerment. She sometimes goes as far as beating the guy on top.

On ok ne occasion, the wife reported the husband to the police. After enduring for a long while, the guy reported to his family and that of his wife in Nigeria who admonished him to just deal with it in the hope that it gets better.

The guy, having had enough finally reported the case to the police and filed for divorce, submitting evidence of abuse to push his case.

After months of ups and downs in court, the divorce was finalized. The wife, who was unable to provide a certificate of sponsorship (COS) was deported and brought back to Nigeria.

The woman is now back in Nigeria and begging her husband to take her back. According to her, “it was the work of the devil.”