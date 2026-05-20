UK Eases Sanctions on Russian Oil Amid Soaring Fuel Prices



UK quietly eases Russian oil sanctions…A major policy shift as fuel prices explode and the Iran war escalates, threatening global energy corridors.





The government cites “energy security” and cost-of-living pressures, allowing limited imports of Russian crude and refined products via third-party intermediaries (Turkey, India, UAE).





Why it matters NOW:



· UK petrol & diesel prices up 35%+ since 2023

· Iran war disrupts Hormuz Strait transits → oil shipping costs up 40% in 2 months

· Inflation still near double digits; businesses collapsing under energy bills

· Global crude nears $130/barrel…highest since 2022





⚖️ The twist: Sanctions remain officially in place, but enforcement is dialed back. “Substantial transformation” loophole allows Russian oil to enter UK via third countries.





Iran war multiplier:

With potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz (20% of global oil passes through), the UK has no choice but to backfill supply – even if it means quietly reopening the Russian tap.





M21 take:

Two wars (Ukraine + Iran) + energy blackmail = sanctions are crumbling. Pragmatism over ideology. Expect Germany and France to follow within weeks.





Discussion prompt:

Is this the beginning of the end for Russian sanctions or just a necessary triage during a wider war ?



#UKEnergy #RussianOil #IranWar #FuelCrisis #M21Analysis #SanctionsCollapse