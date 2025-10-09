UK Synagogue terrorist called 999 and said ‘I have killed two Jews in name of ISIS’ 

The Manchester synagogue attacker, Jihad al-Shamie, made a chilling 999 call immediately after the attack, saying, “I have killed two Jews in the name of the Islamic State.” The 35-year-old terrorist claimed responsibility for the violent assault at Heaton Park Synagogue last Thursday morning, in which two worshippers were killed and several others injured.

Al-Shamie, who was on police bail over an alleged rape case, drove his car into a group of people outside the synagogue before launching a knife attack. His declaration of responsibility to the police operator led counter-terrorism authorities to immediately classify the incident as a terrorist attack.

Despite his claims of allegiance to Islamic State (ISIS), police and MI5 have so far found no evidence linking him to any extremist network. Security officials believe Al-Shamie acted as a “lone wolf”, inspired by radical Islamist ideology.

Armed police fatally shot the attacker as he tried to break into the synagogue. Two Jewish worshippers, Melvin Cravitz (66) and Adrian Daulby (53), were killed while attempting to stop him. Mr. Daulby, a security guard, died from police gunfire as he shielded others behind the front door of the synagogue.

Another victim, Yoni Finlay, was struck by the same police bullet that killed Mr. Daulby and is recovering in hospital along with two others. Witnesses said Al-Shamie shouted, “This is what you’re going to get for killing our children,” referencing the Gaza conflict as he tried to force his way inside.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson assured that “no stone is being left unturned” in the ongoing investigation. “Every available resource is being used to ensure we understand precisely what happened,” he said.

Six people believed to be Al-Shamie’s associates have been arrested under terrorism laws. Two were released without charge, while four remain in custody for questioning.

Born in Syria, Al-Shamie moved to the UK as a child and became a British citizen in 2006. Neighbours described how he became increasingly radicalised during the pandemic, began wearing religious robes, and was seen preaching to local children.

He had a complicated personal life; a 32-year-old wife with whom he had three children under the age of three, and a second, older British wife who converted to Islam and secretly married him a year ago.

Local residents expressed shock at the attack. One neighbour told The Guardian she had previously reported Al-Shamie to authorities over concerns about his behaviour, though this has yet to be officially confirmed.