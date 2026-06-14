Ukraine Claims Deep Strikes on Russian Oil and Military Facilities



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces carried out a new wave of long-range strikes against strategic targets inside Russia and in Russian-occupied territories.





According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian units struck an oil facility in Russia’s Yaroslavl region, more than 700 kilometers from Ukraine’s border, while another attack targeted the Azot industrial plant in the Tula region, a facility linked to explosives production.





He also stated that air traffic restrictions were imposed at six Russian airports and air raid alerts were declared across 28 Russian regions. Additional strikes reportedly targeted Russian military logistics in occupied areas of Ukraine.





Kyiv says the attacks are part of its long-range campaign against Russian military and economic infrastructure, arguing that Moscow’s refusal to end the war leaves Ukraine with no alternative but to continue striking targets linked to Russia’s war effort.