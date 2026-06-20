Ukraine claims major strikes on Russian logistics routes linking Crimea



Ukraine’s General Staff says its forces carried out a series of strategic strikes overnight targeting key Russian military infrastructure in occupied territories and inside Russia.





According to the Ukrainian military, missiles struck the road bridge across the Henichesk Strait in the Kherson region, a critical supply route connecting Russian-occupied Crimea with mainland Ukraine. Kyiv said the operation was aimed at disrupting Russian logistics and slowing the movement of troops, equipment and supplies to frontline positions.





In separate operations, Ukrainian forces also claimed to have destroyed a Russian Pantsir-S air defense system in the Zaporizhzhia region and struck a ground-based drone control station in Russia’s Belgorod region.





The reported attacks highlight Ukraine’s continued strategy of targeting logistics hubs, air defense assets and command infrastructure in an effort to complicate Russian military operations far beyond the front line.