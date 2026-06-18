Ukraine launches massive drone raid on Moscow oil refinery; air defenses light up the night sky



Ukraine has carried out one of its largest drone attacks on Moscow, targeting the Moscow Oil Refinery operated by Gazprom Neft, located just 15 kilometers southeast of the Russian capital’s city center.





Dramatic images emerging from the attack show Russian air defense systems engaging incoming UAVs over Moscow, with one of the drones seen exploding in mid-air after being intercepted above the city.





The strike reportedly triggered a major fire at the refinery, sending thick black smoke across southern Moscow. The facility is considered strategically important, supplying roughly one-third of the fuel consumed in the Russian capital.





The attack also caused significant disruption to air traffic. Several major Moscow airports, including Sheremetyevo, temporarily suspended operations, while more than 170 flights were reportedly delayed or canceled as authorities responded to the threat.





Russia’s Ministry of Defense stated that air defense units intercepted a total of 555 drones across the country and Crimea during the latest wave of attacks.





The operation marks another escalation in the long-range drone campaign between Russia and Ukraine, with strategic energy infrastructure increasingly becoming a primary target on both sides of the conflict.