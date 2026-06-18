Ukrainian drones strike Moscow oil refinery again as Zelenskyy calls attack a “fair response”



Ukrainian long-range drones have reportedly struck the Moscow Oil Refinery for the second time in a week, triggering fires and sending thick smoke into the sky over the Russian capital.





The attack is part of Ukraine’s continuing campaign against Russian energy infrastructure, with Kyiv increasingly targeting facilities located deep inside Russian territory.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the operation as a “fair response” to Russia’s repeated missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities, arguing that Moscow must face consequences for continuing the war and targeting civilian areas.





The strike comes amid a growing exchange of long-range attacks between the two countries, with both sides launching operations against strategic infrastructure far from the front lines.





Russian authorities have not yet released a full assessment of the damage, while emergency crews were seen responding to the fire at the refinery complex.



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