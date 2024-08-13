UMODZI KUM’MAWA CONDEMNS UPND’S 3-YEAR RULE AND URGES CHANGE GOING FORWARD

For immediate release



August 13, 2024 – Chipata



UMODZI KUM’MAWA CONDEMNS UPND’S 3-YEAR RULE AND URGES CHANGE GOING FORWARD



The Kum’awa Development Coalition, representing the inhabitants of Eastern Province under Umodzi Kum’mawa, wishes to congratulate the UPND for their three-year tenure and wishes them success in their final two years in office. However, KDC would like to express disappointment with President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government for failing to rule under the National Framework of “One Zambia, One Nation”.



In this three years, the coalition has come to conclude that the New Dawn Government has made regionalism and tribalism more visible by continuously harassing, persecuting and arresting some known Easterners such Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba, Mr. Andrew Kamanga, Mrs. Esther Lungu, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Hon. Emmanuel Jay Banda, Hon Munir Zulu, Mr. Kaizer Zulu and others. This makes the coalition feel that, under this government, Easterners are on the top most wanted or targeted list!



We are also want to register our concerns which stem from allegations of rampant corruption, irregularities in the FIC report, and the shrinking democratic space under the UPND administration. Notably, opposition parties are denied the right to hold rallies, as exemplified by the incidents involving The Socialist Party and the Citizen First Party regards the Samfya Rally. The rising trend of unwarranted arrests of dissenters further highlights the diminishing democratic values in Zambia.



The stifling of democracy and increased political tensions have resulted in a challenging environment for opposition leaders and individuals expressing alternative viewpoints. Acknowledging the admission by Mr. Cornelius Mweetwa regarding sponsoring confusion to weaken the Patriotic Front, we call for a transformation in Zambian politics to restore faith in governance in the last remaining two years of UPND.



In the spirit of One Zambia, One Nation, the people of Eastern Province and all Zambians yearn for a change that prioritizes transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in the political landscape. Zambia is for all Zambians, pride and free people including Easterners!



Issued for and on behalf of KUM’MAWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION aka UMODZI KUM’MAWA



Chanoda Ngwira F

SPOKESPERSON