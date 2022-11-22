“Under Mr. Lemmy Kajoba, the Police Service has become an extension of the UPND” – Raphael Nakacinda

KAJOBA IS A DISAPPOINTMENT – NAKACINDA

…he wants to turn police into UPND branch

Lusaka…. Tuesday November 22, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda has said the Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba has been a disappointment to the country throughout the period he has served as the IG.

Speaking when he addressed the media today, Hon Nakacinda said people gave Mr Kajoba a benefit of doubt at a time he was appointed as the IG, despite him being a known UPND cadres.

The PF MCC however lamented that the IG has failed to remove the jacket of the UPND and has attempted to make the service a branch of the UPND.

He however noted that Zambians are living in a very delicate time and that they ought to act responsibly.

Hon Nakacinda said both those in government and in opposition, “and of course those mandated with the responsibility to maintain peace and order” should work together to ensure the service wins back the public confidence.

“Mr Kajoba’s time in office from the time he was appointed, he has been a big disappointment and a letdown. Having been known as the one who once served in the service, as spokesperson of the police and held different ranks, people gave him a benefit of doubt even when they knew that he had retired and become a UPND cadre,” he said.

“But I think he has failed to remove the jacket of the UPND cadre and he has attempted to make the police a branch of the UPND. So the perception the citizens have towards the police is not good and therefore, all of us must work together to restore professionalism, restore the confidence and dignity of that service by insisting that professionalism is restored in the police.”

Meanwhile, Hon Nakacinda said President Hakainde Hichilema has continued to be embarrassed by the contrast being created between him and the “President Ruto of Kenya who for example had promised that when he gets into office, under his watch, no one will be arrested for defamation of the president.”

He said while the Kenyan President has been sticking to his words, the opposite is true when it comes to police’ conduct under the watch of President Hichilema.

And the PF MCC advised the Head of State to reflect as he said that he is no longer enjoying the popularity that he thinks he is enjoying.

“Hichilema must know that his popularity, as he claims to have been voted by 2.8 million is not as he thought it was. Just look at North Western Province where he went, a district, Solwezi, that clearly on the voting day and the elections of 2021, people there were determined to even kill for him,” he said.

“But this time around he was driving around Solwezi without any reaction from the citizens. That should be a sign to the President that he may not be enjoying the support that he thought he was enjoying. He needs to sit down and reflect. If I said, he should sit down and reflect in bemba they will say its defamation of the president.”