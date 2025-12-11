GUEST ARTICLE: Understanding the True Stage of Bill 7, What Standing Order 116 Really Says

By Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo-LLB

Bill No. 7 of 2025 has generated significant national discussion, much of which has been based on misunderstandings about its actual position in the legislative process. It is important to clarify that Bill 7 was never withdrawn from the National Assembly. Instead, it was deferred, meaning its progression was temporarily paused to allow further technical consultations. Once the Mushabati Technical Committee completed its work and submitted its report to the Republican President, the responsible minister reinstated the Bill, and the parliamentary process continued lawfully.

The Bill is currently at the Parliamentary Select Committee stage, a crucial period in the law-making process in Zambia. During this stage, the Select Committee scrutinizes the Bill in detail, invites expert and public input, and assesses the clarity, legality, and practicality of its provisions. This step ensures that the Bill is not only constitutionally sound but also aligned with national needs, governance standards, and democratic expectations very important.

According to Standing Order 116 of the National Assembly Standing Orders (2021), a Select Committee has the authority to receive submissions from stakeholders, examine the content of the Bill, and recommend amendments where necessary. This means that Bill 7 can still be refined before it returns to the National Assembly for debate and final voting. Standing Order 116 therefore confirms that the current stage is not the end of the process, but a lawful and essential opportunity to improve the Bill based on national input.

One of the strengths of this stage is that it opens the legislative process to a wide range of stakeholders. The Mushabati Technical Committee, student unions from UNZA, Evelyn Hone College, NIPA, and other institutions, have all made formal submissions. Additionally, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), civil society organizations (CSOs), church mother bodies, and several other professional and civic groups have contributed their views to help refine and strengthen Bill 7, which I am sure most of us have been following online on National Assembly of Zambia.

The Select Committee stage is scheduled to come to an end on tomorrow the 12th December 2025, marking the close of public submissions and technical analysis.

Once the Committee completes its report, it will be tabled before the National Assembly. This will allow Members of Parliament to debate the findings, consider committee-recommended amendments, and make informed decisions based on both expert and public perspectives.

After the Select Committee’s report is presented, Bill 7 will proceed to the final phases,full parliamentary debate, consideration of amendments, and ultimately the final vote. This orderly progression reflects Zambia’s true and transparent democratic legislative process, ensuring that any constitutional amendment is carefully examined before adoption. As the Bill advances, it is essential that public debate remains grounded in facts and guided by an accurate understanding of parliamentary procedures.