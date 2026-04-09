UNIP ENDORSES HICHILEMA, OPTS OUT OF PRESIDENTIAL RACE



Zambia’s first ruling party, the United National Independence Party (UNIP), has announced its support for Hakainde Hichilema in the upcoming August general elections.





Former UNIP president Henry Muyoba confirmed that the party will not field a presidential candidate, choosing instead to back the United Party for National Development (UPND) at the top level while contesting in other electoral categories.





Speaking to Diamond News, Muyoba said the decision aligns with UNIP’s mandate and reflects policy similarities between the UPND and the principles established by Kenneth Kaunda during Zambia’s independence era.





He added that supporting continuity helps preserve people-centered policies such as free education and school meal programs—initiatives he noted have positively impacted citizens, including President Hichilema during his early years.