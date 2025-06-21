United States has denied visa for members of Senegal’s women’s national basketball team

The United States has denied visa applications for several members of Senegal’s women’s national basketball team, prompting the country’s Prime Minister, Ousmane Sonko, to cancel their planned training camp in the US.

The team, known as Les Lionnes, was scheduled for a 10-day training camp ahead of the upcoming Afrobasket 2025 tournament in Ivory Coast, but the US government’s refusal to issue visas to key players has disrupted those plans.

In a statement released on Thursday, June 19, Prime Minister Sonko expressed his disapproval of the visa denials and directed Senegal’s minister of sports to cancel the camp entirely. He revealed that he had been informed of the rejection of visa applications for several team members and criticised the decision.

The visa refusals come amid the administration of President Donald Trump’s ongoing immigration crackdown and tightened border controls. Senegal is reportedly one of 36 countries under consideration for potential inclusion in a future US travel ban, according to an internal memo.

Babacar Ndiaye, president of the Senegalese Basketball Federation, said only players with previously held visas had their documents renewed, while all new applications were denied.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Sonko also acknowledged China’s support, thanking Beijing for providing training scholarships for Senegalese athletes and coaches.

The cancellation has sparked diplomatic and sporting concerns, especially as the United States prepares to co-host global events such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.