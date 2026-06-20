United States: White Couple Decides to Keep Custody of Black Baby Despite Fertility Clinic Mix-Up



According to The Guardian, court documents later confirmed that the couple reached a custody agreement with Shea’s biological parents, identified as Patient 004. The details of the arrangement will remain private under the filing.





Records also show the couple had three embryos stored at the clinic. One resulted in a miscarriage, another was transferred to a different facility, and a third embryo remains unaccounted for.





The Fertility Center of Orlando shut down operations on May 20, according to its website. The clinic also faced separate allegations involving a 2024 surrogacy case in which a newborn died shortly after birth





Despite the outcome, Mills and Score said they formed a strong bond with Shea and decided to continue raising her.





“Questions about the disposition of our own embryos are still unanswered and are even more unlikely to ever be answered,” Mills and Score said in a statement in April. “Only one thing is as absolutely certain as it was on the day our daughter was born – we will love and be this child’s parents forever.”