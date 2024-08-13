“Unpacking the Controversy: Government’s Acquisition of ZAMBEEF’s Chiawa Estate Raises Questions Over Business vs. National Interest”- Sensio Banda

“Unpacking the Controversy: Government’s Acquisition of ZAMBEEF’s Chiawa Estate Raises Questions Over Business vs. National Interest”



In the latest update, the Government of Zambia has purchased 8000 hectares of land from ZAMBEEF’s Chiawa Estate for a whopping 13.5 million dollars. The real concern is whether the government’s decision truly benefits the nation or is a thinly disguised business deal.



It is acknowledged that the government may need to intervene during crises like the current drought in Zambia. However, is the UPND government truly focused on resolving the country’s drought issue, or is there a hidden motive to capitalize on the situation for personal benefit?



In Zambia, there are over 14 proposed and established farming blocks, including Simango, Solwezi, Luena, Luswishi, Kalumwange, Masonde, Mbesuma, Mansha, and Nansanga. Each of these farming blocks is estimated at 100,000 hectares. Additionally, there are Chikumbilo and Chongwe farming blocks, which are estimated at 45,000 hectares and 50,000 hectares, respectively. However, many of these farming blocks have struggled to thrive due to a lack of crucial infrastructure such as roads, communication networks, market access, and agricultural expertise services. Instead of acquiring new land from a private entity, shouldn’t the government focus on developing these existing farming blocks?



It is baffling how Rwanda and Burundi received 10,000 hectares of land each as a gift, yet Zambia chose to buy land from a private corporation. If the government genuinely prioritized the country’s well-being, they would have allocated land to ZNC and ZCS in easily accessible farming blocks and utilized the $13.5 million to benefit a larger portion of the population.



I am incredibly concerned about the lack of transparency and stakeholder engagement in this land acquisition agreement. Without any consultation or communication with important stakeholders beforehand, it appears that this decision was made in the personal interest rather than the benefit of Zambians. Who stands to benefit more from this transaction – the government or private entities? If the corporate veil is pierced, who could potentially benefit from this deal? Your guess is as good as mine.



It is imperative to analyze the winners and losers in the contentious Chiawa acquisition deal. While ZAMBEEF stands to gain from the sale of the Chiawa Estate, it is crucial to consider if the Zambian people will truly benefit in the end. Will this deal only benefit a few individuals, or will it lead to widespread advantages for the majority of citizens?



We, as citizens, must demand accountability from our government and ensure that their decisions prioritize the nation’s best interests. Transparency, consultation, and sustainability must be central to all government actions, especially regarding crucial matters of national development.



The controversy surrounding the government’s acquisition of ZAMBEEF’s Chiawa Estate raises significant questions about where our priorities lie as a nation. While it is crucial to address the country’s drought situation, it is equally important to ensure that these interventions are carried out with transparency, accountability, and the long-term interests of the people in mind. As Zambian citizens, we must continue to scrutinize and question government actions to ensure that they truly serve the national interest and not just the interests of a few. Let us hold our leaders accountable and strive for a more sustainable and equitable future for all.



The Struggle Continues



Sensio Banda

Former Member of Parliament

Kasenengwa Constituency

Eastern Province