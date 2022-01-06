Rev. Walter Mwambazi

Unreserved Apologies for Post That Took a Swipe at Mutale Mwanza over the Verbal Sparring Match with Esther Chungu

Over the last couple of days, most are aware that we have had an ongoing trending topic around these two ladies. Whilst I recognize this as very clever PR and marketing for entertainment purposes by the producers of the show (according to the motto “all publicity is good publicity”), the cleverly edited promo achieved what it wanted… a social media storm.

Unfortunately, I also got carried away and posted a status by my colleague in which Mutale was referred to by a not-so-endearing character in the Bible.

Now, here is why I apologize…

God has been speaking to me these last two days and today was the icing on the cake. One scripture specifically leapt out to me this morning…

“Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you. And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity.

Colossians 3:12-14 (NIV)

My sister Mutale isn’t perfect, neither is Esther or even myself. And further, if we are to be ambassadors of Christ, we must put on love especially to those outside the household of faith.

It is on record that I have reached out to her at a time when she was going through a great challenge in her life. And we do get along. So, even as I apologize publicly, I have also reached out to her privately.

I believe ours is indeed to demonstrate the love of Christ in our works, especially in the marketplace. And this calls that we rise above our carnality which would include outbursts of wrath and anger, indignation and contentions.

As for whether Esther should leave the show – in the words of Dr Elias Munshya (Bakwetu) – we ought to be careful that we do not propagate the “evangelical theology of arrogance” which unfortunately without realizing we actually do.

In short she should remain in her assignment until such a time when the Lord (our Lord) leads her elsewhere. There is absolutely nothing wrong with her being on that platform. Her husband has been utilizing market place platforms very well and continues to be a great ambassador of the Master (and his colleagues Abel Chungu Musuka and Magg 44)

This arrogance is dangerous. No wonder many label us “judges”.

I wont speak much about judging because unlike what popular opinion may state, we all judge all the time and are right in doing so. Do not mix it with Jesus’ statement in Matthew “judge not, lest yea be judged”.

Meantime, I shall continue to pray for all who have been offended and also extend my hand to ask for forgiveness from all who got hurt.

The Christian thing to do here is “forgive one another” and let love lead.

Blessings!

Rev Walter Mwambazi

Thought Transformation and Cognitive Enhancement Coach