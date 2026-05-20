UPND ADOPTS MUSUKU AS MANSA WEST PARLIAMENTARY CANDIDATE

Former Mansa Mayor Njikho Musuku has announced that he has officially been adopted as the UPND parliamentary candidate for Mansa West Constituency ahead of the 2026 general elections.

In a statement issued to supporters, Mr. Musuku said he was honoured by the party’s decision and described the adoption as a sign of confidence in young leaders within the ruling party.

He said the endorsement reflected President Hakainde Hichilema’s belief in the ability of young people to contribute to national development and governance.

“The green light is on. I am deeply honoured to announce my official adoption as your UPND Parliamentary Candidate for Mansa West Constituency,” Mr. Musuku said.

The immediate-past Mansa Mayor further stated that he was prepared to begin serving the people of Mansa West with experience gained from his previous leadership role.

Mr. Musuku disclosed that the next step in the process would be the filing of nomination papers at Mansa Combined School before embarking on the campaign trail.

He urged residents of Mansa West to remain united and optimistic as the constituency prepares for the upcoming elections.

“No matter the challenges, hope is our fuel. Mansa Must Work, Zambia must move forward, and that transformation starts at the grassroots,” he said.

Mr. Musuku also called on voters to support the UPND, saying unity and continued progress were key to Zambia’s development.