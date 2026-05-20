FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



UPND ADOPTS SUSAN MULALA AS PARLIAMENTARY CANDIDATE FOR MWENSE CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY



The United Party for National Development is pleased to officially announce the adoption of Susan Mulala as the party’s parliamentary candidate for Mwense Central Constituency ahead of the 2026 General Elections.





Susan Mulala, a proud daughter of Luapula Province and Mwense District, was born in Chaha Ward, Village Loto, where the majority of her family continues to reside. Her adoption reflects the confidence that the people of Mwense Central and the party leadership have in her ability to provide energetic, people-centered, and development-driven representation.





After completing her senior secondary education in 2020, Susan Mulala proceeded to the University of Zambia, where she is currently completing a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work and is expected to graduate in May 2026. During her time at the university, Susan Mulala served as Vice President of the Social Work Department Association, demonstrating leadership, discipline, and commitment to service.





Driven by a passion to uplift her community, Susan Mulala returned to Mwense Central Constituency and embarked on extensive grassroots mobilization across all eleven wards of the constituency. Through direct engagement with communities, traditional leaders, youths, women, and local structures, she has built strong support throughout the constituency





Susan Mulala has also established meaningful working relationships with Chief Lubunda, Chiefteness Lukwesa, and other community leaders across Mwense Central Constituency. Her active participation in community activities, support rendered during funerals, and various donations toward local needs have further strengthened her connection with the people.





The overwhelming response from the grassroots has shown that the people of Mwense Central Constituency are ready for a new generation of leadership focused on unity, development, empowerment, and responsive representation.





Speaking following her adoption, Susan Mulala thanked the people of Mwense Central Constituency and reaffirmed her commitment to serving the people with humility, integrity, and dedication.





“I am deeply honored by the trust and confidence placed in me by the party and the people of Mwense Central Constituency. This journey has always been about service, listening to our communities, and working together to bring meaningful development to our constituency,” said Susan Mulala.”





Susan Mulala further acknowledged that while the mobilization efforts have been successful, continued support and resources will be critical in strengthening the campaign and fully delivering on the vision she has for Mwense Central Constituency.





The UPND remains confident that Susan Mulala’s educational background, grassroots connection, leadership experience, and passion for community development make her the right choice to represent Mwense Central Constituency in Parliament.



Issued By:

George Mtonga