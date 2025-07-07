UPND and  Communist Party of China  Deepen Cooperation on Local Government and Agriculture to Improve Living Standards

PRESS STATEMENT

July 6, 2025





UPND and CPC Deepen Cooperation on Local Government and Agriculture to Improve Living Standards





Yunnan, China – The United Party for National Development (UPND) has strengthened its strategic cooperation with the Communist Party of China (CPC), focusing on training and capacity-building in the areas of local government and agriculture.





The two parties believe that political party manifestos influence government policies and that this gesture is a starting point .



This initiative is part of a broader agenda to enhance service delivery and improve the living standards of people in both Zambia and China.





This development follows a high-level visit by a UPND delegation to Yunnan Province, China, led by UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda.





As part of the visit, the delegation attended a lecture titled “From Poverty Alleviation to Rural Revitalization, Yunnan’s Story of Poverty Reduction and Development,” delivered by Professor Chen Ci of the Department of Economics. The presentation highlighted how Yunnan Province transitioned from one of China’s poorest regions into a model for rural development through targeted -poverty alleviation policies, grassroots implementation, agricultural modernization, and people-centered governance.





Mr. Imenda emphasized that Yunnan’s experience offers critical lessons for Zambia as it pursues economic transformation and rural revitalization under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema. He noted that political will, strategic investment, and community engagement remain central to achieving inclusive growth.





The partnership with the CPC will include structured training for Zambian local government officials, exchange of knowledge in agricultural innovation, and continued collaboration on governance reform. These joint efforts aim to strengthen rural economies, boost agricultural productivity, and build institutional capacity at the local level.





Mr Imenda has noted that this growing partnership is rooted in mutual respect and a shared vision for prosperity, and represents a practical step forward in the UPND’s mission to deliver development that directly benefits ordinary citizens.





The delegation’s visit to China continues with site visits, policy discussions, and academic engagements designed to further deepen cooperation between the two parties.





Mark Simuuwe

UPND Media Director

United Party for National Development (UPND)



(C) UPND Media Team