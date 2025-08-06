UPND “Angels” Convert Lundazi Civic Centre into Holy Ground – Dr. Mwansa Denied Entry Without Spiritual Clearance





In a theatrical display that blurred the lines between politics and prophecy, a group of UPND cadres now self-styled as the “Angels of Democracy” descended upon the Lundazi Civic Centre, declaring it sacred territory and placing an unholy embargo on Council Secretary Dr. Mfula Mwansa.





Clad in fiery red party regalia that could rival the robes of Old Testament prophets, the cadres blocked the main gate with divine fervor chanting slogans⁷ as though casting out demons, or perhaps just civil servants.





“Only two things can allow Dr. Mwansa to pass,” one cadre shouted, “a letter of dismissal… or a baptism certificate signed by the President himself!”





Witnesses say the Civic Centre has since been transformed into a quasi-spiritual battleground with cadres speaking in tongues of governance and shouting holy decrees of transparency, accountability, and dismissal.





“This place is now holy ground,” declared another. “Dr. Mwansa must either repent… or resign. Preferably both. But we accept deliverance in instalments.”



©️ KUMWESU | August 6, 2025