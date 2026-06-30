UPND chased Jehovah’s Witnesses from Heroes Stadium so Hichilema could dance there, says Kampyongo

UPND chased JWits from Heroes Stadium so Hichilema could dance there, says Kampyongo



SHIWANG’ANDU parliamentary candidate Stephen Kampyongo has alleged that the abandonment Heroes Stadium by Jehovah’s Witnesses on Sunday is part of what he describes as a pattern of persecution by the UPND government, which he claims previously targeted the Catholic Church.





And Kampyongo says it is not right for President Hakainde Hichilema to be dancing while many citizens are struggling with poverty and economic hardship.



Speaking at a campaign rally in Mpika yesterday, Kampyongo urged voters to remove President Hakainde Hichilema from office in the August 13 elections.





“We advised them to stop persecuting Catholics, but they did not listen. They persecuted Catholics and even our Bishop,” alleges Kampyongo.





“It has now extended to Jehovah’s Witnesses. They chased Jehovah’s Witnesses from Heroes Stadium so that they could dance there. People are dying of hunger while they are dancing. Is that not a lack of seriousness?” he remarks.





Kampyongo also mocked the ruling party’s “Salt Sana” slogan, questioning its relevance to citizens who, according to him, are struggling to afford basic necessities.



“Where will people put the salt when they do not even have relish in their homes?” he remarks.





Kampyongo is running for office of member of parliament on the NRPUP ticket, in Shiwan’gandu Constituency of Muchinga Province.



©TV Yatu | By David Kashiki | June 30, 2026