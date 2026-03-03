UPND COMMENDS POLICE FOR ARREST OVER AI IMAGE OF PRESIDENT IN COFFIN

The United Party for National Development-UPND in Mazabuka has commended the Police for arresting an individual who had posted an artificial intelligence generated image depicting President Hakainde Hichilema in a coffin.

District Media Director, Bellingham Chijikwa, says the Office of the Presidency deserves respect, hence must not be subjected to ridicule.

In an interview with Byta FM News, he says the circulation of the generated image was in bad taste, stating that anyone who breaks the law must be made to account for their actions.

Meanwhile, Mazabuka-based good-governance activist, Lucky Mweene, has also applauded law enforcement agencies for collaborating efforts in ensuring the suspect who generated the deceptive image was arrested.

Recently, Mwambe Zimba was charged and arrested for transmitting deceptive electronic communication involving Hichilema’s image in a coffin.

