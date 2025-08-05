UPND DEPUTY SPOKESPERSON NKANDU URGES MFUWE VOTERS TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT AGENDA.





Lavushimanda – UPND Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu has reaffirmed the ruling party’s commitment to inclusive national development, calling on voters to support candidates aligned with its vision.





Speaking during a campaign event in Mfuwe, Mr. Nkandu urged residents to vote for Mfunelo Malama, the party’s candidate in the August 7 by-election.





He said that electing leaders who are ready to work with the government is key to delivering meaningful development.



“Our government is straightforward and focused on improving people’s lives,” Mr. Nkandu said. “It only makes sense to elect a representative who is prepared to collaborate with President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration, rather than someone who will block progress for the sake of opposition politics.”





Mr. Nkandu emphasized that Mr. Malama would be a strong advocate for the people of Mfuwe in Parliament, ensuring that their needs are effectively communicated and addressed.





“We need a coordinated approach to development, and that means having MPs who understand and support the government’s agenda,” he said. “Mfunelo Malama is that leader, he will stand for the people and not for narrow political interests.”





The UPND deputy spokesperson also highlighted the government’s broader development programs, many of which are yet to be rolled out across the country.





He said Mfuwe stands to benefit significantly if voters choose a candidate who works in step with the national leadership.





“I urge the people of Mfuwe to rally behind Mr. Malama, a candidate who will champion their concerns while promoting the UPND’s development strategy,” Nkandu said. “This is about choosing progress over politics.”



The Mfuwe parliamentary by-election is scheduled for August 7.



© UPND Media Team