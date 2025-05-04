UPND DONATES 60 BUSES AND 3 CASKETS FOR BURIAL OF THREE CHILDREN LOST IN TRAGIC FIRE



The FOX Newspaper | Mandevu, 04/05/2025



Grief engulfed the community of Kabanana in Mandevu Constituency following the heartbreaking loss of three children in a devastating house fire. In a gesture of deep sympathy, the UPND Lusaka Province Vice Youth Chairperson, Mr. Godfrey Chitanga, visited the mourning family together with local party leadership.



Mr. Chitanga announced that the UPND will provide 60 buses and 3 caskets to support the burial of the children, in addition to food supplies already delivered. “We are heartbroken. I bring a message of sorrow and solidarity from our President, who mourns with you,” he said, urging the family to find comfort in God during this unbearable time.



UPND Mandevu Constituency Chairperson, Mr. Ndhovu, described the community as being in total darkness. “Words fail us. This is a pain no family should ever endure. Take heart—we mourn with you.”



Aspiring Mandevu UPND Candidate Mr. Ross Josphat Kasikili echoed the sentiment, saying, “This loss is not just for the family or for Mandevu, but for the entire nation. May the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob comfort you.”



Mr. Aaron Mulope, also a hopeful for public office under the UPND, reminded those gathered of life’s fragility: “We are only visitors on this earth. Death can come without warning.”



The funeral is being held at Chipata SDA Church in Chipata Compound.



May their little souls rest in eternal peace.



UPND Media Team