UPND FACTIONAL TENSIONS SPILL INTO AIRWAVES AS MPONGWE RADIO LIVE SHOW IS STOPPED



A live programme at Radio Mpongwe was abruptly forced off air Wednesday night after police, accompanied by UPND cadres, stormed the studio.





Presenter Chorus Simukazye says Mpongwe Police Officer-in-Charge Able Sosala ordered the shutdown, allegedly on instructions from District Commissioner Mwitwa Mwambashi.





The disruption followed a paid programme featuring UPND members Morton Masinino and Humphrey Matipa, who are reportedly challenging the recently elected district leadership, citing corruption in the electoral process.





Mpongwe radio Reports indicate the cadres were sent by re-elected UPND District Chairperson Humphrey Chibundi to stop the programme and locate the two officials.





Simukazye says the cadres forced entry into the studio, demanded the duo’s whereabouts, and proceeded to search the entire station in the presence of police, while Masinino and Matipa reportedly went into hiding within the premises.





However, during Thursday’s breakfast show, Chibundi apologized to the station, expressing regret over the disruption.





Efforts to get a comment from the District Commissioner failed, as his phone was unreachable by broadcast time.



The incident raises fresh concerns over media freedom and political interference, especially ahead of this year’s general elections.





This is the second such incident in Mpongwe, following a November case where police halted a United Front radio programme, citing lack of a permit.



Original Story (c) Mpongwe Radio