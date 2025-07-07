UPND GOVERNMENT TAKES DECISIVE ACTION AGAINST ILLEGAL MINING: KIKONGE AREA SECURED





By Timmy



In a bold move to protect the country’s resources and restore law and order, the UPND government has successfully dispersed over 25,000 illegal gold miners from the Kikonge area of Mufumbwe District in the North-Western Province. The government’s efforts have yielded significant results, with the police confiscating 5 military guns, 6 tipper trucks, 250 scanners and gold detectors, over 20 private vehicles, and one excavator.





Defence Minister Mr. Ambrose Lufuma emphasized that the Ministry of Defence will not allow lawlessness in Kikonge, citing the health hazards, conflicts, and social ills associated with illegal mining. The defence and security wings have cordoned off a 120-kilometre radius of the Kikonge area to stop illegal mining activities and pave the way for well-structured mining operations that will benefit the nation.





Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Mr. Jack Mwiimbu disclosed that some of the seized guns were military-grade, highlighting the seriousness of the situation. The government is committed to protecting national resources and ensuring that mining activities are conducted in a responsible and organized manner.





We commend the UPND government for its decisive action against illegal mining and its efforts to promote transparency and accountability in the mining sector.





